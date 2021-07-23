Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,269,493,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

