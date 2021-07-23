BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $46.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000069 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00108668 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

