Beau Standish Sells 10,100 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beau Standish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaSpine alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of SeaSpine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 94,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,433. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SeaSpine by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.