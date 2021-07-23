Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beazley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 416.89 ($5.45).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 383.60 ($5.01) on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 323.08.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

