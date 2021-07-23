Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $119,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $250.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

