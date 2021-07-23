Bella Protocol (BEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.11 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.11 million and $18.23 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.00862792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

