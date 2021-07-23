Belt 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.33 or 1.00113140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

