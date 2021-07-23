Belt Price Hits $39.41 on Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00103157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00143453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,284.92 or 0.99708452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

