Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.44). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 105,681 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The company has a market cap of £94.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.33.

In related news, insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

