Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BNFT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.