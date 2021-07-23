Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.52% of Bentley Systems worth $64,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,711 shares of company stock valued at $61,971,253 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

