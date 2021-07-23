Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €66.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.75 ($75.00).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA traded up €0.86 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €59.24 ($69.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €54.15. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.