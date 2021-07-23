Berenberg Bank Raises Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 550

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

RMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

LON RMG opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The company has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,749.80.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

