Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DOTD opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.30) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.01. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The company has a market capitalization of £752.75 million and a PE ratio of 69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.