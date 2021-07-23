Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the energy company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

BRY stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.