Berry Data Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $54,540.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $920,516.27 and approximately $54,540.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

