Bezant (BZNT) Trading Up 82% Over Last 7 Days

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $108.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 82% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

