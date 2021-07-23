Bezant Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $133.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00875677 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

