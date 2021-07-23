BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,265 ($29.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £114.54 billion and a PE ratio of 22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,156.70. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

