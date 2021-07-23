Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $304,845.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.26 or 0.00860968 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 28,235,739 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

