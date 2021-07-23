Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky Sells 2,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.36.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 59.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Big Lots by 68.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.