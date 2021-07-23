Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky Sells 2,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 59.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Big Lots by 68.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

