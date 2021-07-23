Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,449.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,449 ($18.93) and last traded at GBX 1,426 ($18.63), with a volume of 11230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYG. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,327.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.