Binance Coin Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $281.90 or 0.00878623 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
