Binance USD Market Capitalization Hits $11.58 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Binance USD has a total market cap of $11.58 billion and $3.74 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00850364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00087956 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,575,875,865 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.