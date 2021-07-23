Bintex Futures Trading Down 9.7% This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $88,249.39 and $851,275.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00101127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00140440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.91 or 1.00334743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

