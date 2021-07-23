Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $95,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 77,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,470,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $682.23. 177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

