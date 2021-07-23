Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1,495.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $675.41 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

