Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. Biocept shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 467,206 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.