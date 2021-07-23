bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMXMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of -0.21. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

