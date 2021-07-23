Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.57. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 96,877 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.69.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.