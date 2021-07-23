Bismuth Trading 453.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 504.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 453.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,716,493 coins and its circulating supply is 21,625,139 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

