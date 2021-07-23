Bismuth Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $24.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005937 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,709,719 coins and its circulating supply is 21,618,803 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

