BitBall Trading Down 5.7% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $919,137.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.72 or 1.00003074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00033493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009428 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.