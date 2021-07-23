bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $612,659.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00140383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,814.27 or 1.00621177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.