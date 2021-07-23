BitCoal Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. BitCoal has a market cap of $36,176.85 and approximately $39.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00609025 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 114.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001614 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

