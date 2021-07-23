Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Hits Market Cap of $137,778.48

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 63.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $137,778.48 and approximately $1,108.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

