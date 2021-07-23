Bitcoin Confidential Reaches One Day Volume of $9,126.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 155.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $978,466.21 and $9,126.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00263225 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000760 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

