Bitcoin Incognito Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $106.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $79,130.60 and approximately $106.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.