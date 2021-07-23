Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 38% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $2.02 million and $94,604.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $12.36 or 0.00036718 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 163,589 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

