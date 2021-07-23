Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003556 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $696.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00296948 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00120229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00152425 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

