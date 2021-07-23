BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $2,131.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,770,712 coins and its circulating supply is 4,559,258 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

