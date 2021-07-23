BitForex Token (BF) Price Reaches $0.0026

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $11.14 million and $216,891.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.95 or 0.00861705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,271,446,265 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

