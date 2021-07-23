Bithao Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Bithao has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00875677 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

