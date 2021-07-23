Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Reaches $53,294.14

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $53,294.14 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00257680 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,209,173 coins and its circulating supply is 10,209,169 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

