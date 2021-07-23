BITTO Price Tops $0.11 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. BITTO has a market cap of $324,547.74 and approximately $41,681.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BITTO has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00227777 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001196 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00871355 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

