BitTorrent (BTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $155.52 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $155.52 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002745 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004024 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

