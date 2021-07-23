BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) & Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Critical Analysis

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BKF Capital Group and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $79.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Steers 24.70% 77.22% 42.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $427.54 million 9.27 $76.58 million $2.57 31.96

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats BKF Capital Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

