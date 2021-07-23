Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.07. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 9,800 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$234.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2475124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

