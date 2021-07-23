Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

