BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BlackLine by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of BL stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,137.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $521,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

